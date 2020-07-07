Arkansas Travelers Still Working, but Waiting for baseball in 2021

How much time will pass until we can watch America's past time.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Minor league baseball has been in Little Rock ever since 1887. It’s been a long road to get to where we are today as there were points in time where the Travelers didn’t play. But, since 1962 the Travelers haven’t stopped playing. Until now.

For the first time in history, the minor league season was canceled. Thanks to the coronavirus 160 minor league teams have to wait until 2021 to play baseball again. Some clubs might never have another season.

Fox 16′ Troy Lynch spoke with Steven Davis, the voice of the Arkansas Travelers, to get his reaction from the news and what the franchise is going to do moving forward.

