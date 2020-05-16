Backyard Sports: 7-year-old girl has crazy golf swing

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The ball fields and courts have been shut down and more and more kids are playing out in their backyard.

Since we don’t have highlights, we’ve been asking for you to send us your videos so that we can post something each night.

7-year-old Berklee Turner from Jacksonville sent us an amazing video. Turner has an amazing golf swing.

She started playing golf at the age of five and learned by watching a video game.

Her dad made her a driving range in the backyard so she could continue to practice.

She gained National Notoriety from golf week for her trick shot. Remember that name, Berklee Turner.

Her dream is to play for the Razorbacks golf team.

Check out her video above.