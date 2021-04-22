Baptist Health Little Rock Open Returns to Arkansas in May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID, Arkansas’ most prestigious tennis even is coming back May 30 through June 6.

The Baptist Health Little Rock Open is celebrating its 40th anniversary and will bring professional tennis players ranked from 100-300 in the world to Little Rock. It’s an ATP Challenger Tour Event and is a part of the USTA Men’s pro circuit.

Little Rock is one of 150 hosts spanning from 40 different countries and six continents across the globe.

The funds raised at the event will go towards the ‘Nursing Excellence Fund’, so current Baptist Health system nurses can receive scholarships to continue their education and professional development.

The tournament will be at the Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock, AR.

For more information about the Baptist Health Little Rock Open, including tickets and to get involved, visit LittleRockOpen.com.