Be Prepared Before You Start Running

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gyms are closed due to the coronavirus, forcing people to do at-home workouts or run.

For a large chunk of people, running is never something that sounded fun or even wanted to do for exercise. But, here we are… ‘running’ out of options.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with former Razorback runner Gary Taylor, who owns Go! Running in Little Rock to get some advice on how to start running and how to enjoy it.

Here are some some items you can buy from his store:

Good thick running shoes

Running socks

Chaffing creme

Hand water bottles

Gary says to…

Start slow (running and start with shorter distances)

Use short strides (like a pitter-patter)

Know that we are all runners and we are built for it!

Go! Running is located at: 1819 N Grant St, Little Rock, AR 72207 — They are still open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and you can call ahead to purchase your item, and you can pick it up right outside the store on the curb or they can deliver to your house in Little Rock.