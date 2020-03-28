Become Fifty Days Fitter in Your Home

With local gyms closing down all over the world, many people are starting to workout at home. But, this requires some thought, motivation, and some creativity.

Luckily, Austin Schoessel was doing this before we were all quarantined. Austin started his fitness journey in 2016. It’s been an up and down battle for the last four years, but he has successfully lost 60 pounds, starting at 275.

“One of the things that was hardest for me was getting up and going to the gym,” Schoessel said. “I know a lot of people struggle with that. Some days you want to be in the gym other days it’s the last place you want to be.”

So, for fifty days you can follow Austin’s home workouts on Instagram (@fiftydaysfitter) where he tries to lose weight from the comforts of his home.

“It’s okay for me to be accountable,” Austin added. “If I’m helping someone else too, that’s the cool part and something that I’ve been able to achieve more or less.”

It was Austin’s wife Vanessa who pushed him to get out of his comfort zone and start doing this. Austin barely uses his own personal account, and wasn’t sure.

He doesn’t have a ton of followers (mainly because he hasn’t told many people yet), he doesn’t have a degree in health, he isn’t a certified fitness instructor, but some people are inspired that a ‘average guy’ has such big dreams and posts his journey for everyone to see.

“People are very supportive, that’s one thing I’ve noticed on Instagram,” Austin said. “People direct message me or comment saying, ‘I tried this out, or I tried your workout’ and they’ll ask me about food or calories and it’s been pretty fun.”

Everyday has a different exercise, and on his off-days he’ll post nutrition facts or other beneficial fitness tips. One of the ways that helped Austin start his fitness journey is the resources online and wants to give people that push so they can start too.

“Really I’m just recycling the stuff that I learned and trying to make it accessible and digestible for a lot of people.”

He’ll get his information from exercise experts online and informative videos wherever he can find it.

“If you’re taking a walk or doing a couple lunges in your living room like I do. I make myself look like a fool haha,” Austin said. “I want people to say, ‘Hey, I can do that.”

So far it’s been a great motivator to stay in shape when all the gyms are shut down.

If you want to follow Austin on Instagram, you can find him here: @fiftydaysfitter

Sports reporter Troy Lynch did one of Austin’s workouts:

FOUR ROUNDS (15 total minutes)

(15 total minutes) In-and-Out Squats (45 seconds)

Shoulder Taps (45 seconds)

Split Squats (45 seconds)

Pulse Crunches (45 seconds)

Rest (1 Minute)

Troy finished with 674 total reps. Think you can beat that? Let us know how many reps you got!

If you have a home workout that you want on TV, send it to pics@fox16.com and we’ll pick our favorite to air! Troy will even do the workout too. We want to know who the ‘Home Workout Warriors’ are!