Big Changes for Bryant Wide Receiver Robert Hendrix

BRYANT, Ark. — We know that high schoolers can grow pretty quickly, but Bryant incoming junior Robert Hendrix has been eating his wheaties.

In the span of six months he went from 6’1″ 175 pounds top 6’4″ 225 pounds. He’s probably not done either. His father is about 6’10” and Robert is looking to be an unstoppable force by the time he graduates high school.

His first season on varsity is this upcoming year and he wants to be the top receiver in his class, help Bryant win its third straight state title, and get some division one attention.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with Robert to talk about his body transformation and how its already helped his game.

