Brady’s Burpee Derby

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Here’s a workout that will hurt. 250 burpees as fast as you can. Why would someone do this to themselves, well for a good cause of course!

Brady DeClerk is the owner of Omnis Crossfit and Omnis Rehab: Joint and Performance center and for every check in, in a month, Brady had to a burpee and would then donate 50 cents to a local charity.

Brady did 250 burpees in 24 minutes and raised $125. This happens every month, so for July all the proceeds will go to the Covid-19 Relief Fund.