HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Starting next year, the Broyles Award is moving to Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

Oaklawn will become the award’s presenting sponsor and host the ceremony starting in 2024.

The Broyles Award is given out every year to the top assistant coach in college football. The move to Oaklawn will give the Broyles award more flexibility.

With the college football playoff expanding the award ceremony may have to move from December to the completion of the season in late January or early February.

Betsy Broyles says this is a win-win situation.

“The Broyles family and hot springs have ties that go all the way back to the late 50’s and early 60’s. My dad used to take the football team on Friday nights to spend the night in hot springs before every little rock game. My dad and i started this foundation because we wanted to help families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and it was my dad’s dream to help families so they wouldn’t struggle the way that we did. With this partnership we are so excited because it not only allows us to continue to honor college football’s top assistant coaches, it also allows us to continue serving families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. “