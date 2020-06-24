Bryant Football Star Earns National Recognition

BRYANT, Ark. — Jake Meaders has one of the most impressive football resumes you’ll find, but the star wide receiver from Bryant is more than just a football player.

On Tuesday, Jake was named to the National Football Foundation’s 2020 Team of Distinction. It’s an honor that only 82 high school football players receive every year and it goes to student-athletes that excel on the field, in the classroom, and in their communities. There was a pool of 3,500 student to choose from out of 37 states.

Jake helped the Hornets win back-to-back 7A state championships in 2018 and 2019. In his last season he caught 58 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. His senior year he also had a GPA of 4.24, and works for the Mayor Youth Advisory Council along with coaching youth flag football.

Jake is continuing his football career at the University of Central Arkansas.

He sounds like a parent’s and coach’s dream, so Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with Jake to see what the award means to him.