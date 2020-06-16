Bryant Working Hard Through Tough Times For Ring Three

BRYANT, Ark. — It’s been a crazy and windy road to just even have sports practices in Arkansas. But, we’re three weeks in and the back-to-back 7A state champs have been bringing the 212 mentality since day one.

Bryant is working hard to try to win its third straight title and even though practices are different and times have been tough, that isn’t stopping them from putting in hard work every day.

The Hornets start practice at 5:30 a.m. everyday. Head coach Buck James implemented a system where he spreads his roster of 160 players to positional groups of 30. Groups will show up at different times so all the work finishes at 10:30 a.m. Groups will split up into three stations and on week three they are allowed to practice for two hours.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch went out to practice Monday to see how Bryant’s system is working out for them and how they are feeling about a possible three-peat.