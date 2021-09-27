Businesses feeling the effects of Razorback success

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Razorbacks Head Football Coach Sam Pittman has a saying when the Hogs win a game, “Turn on the Damn Jukebox!”

Ryan Ritchie, who owns Rock City Tees, has a similar saying when the Hogs win, “Turn on the t-shirt printer.”

“We have an influx of orders and then leading up to the next game the orders keep coming in,” Ritchie said.

When the Hogs win, he sees bumps in merchandise sales. Since the Hogs are off to their first 4-0 start to the season since 2003, Ritchie has seen sales go through the roof.

“We’re probably seeing about a 50% increase year over year,” Ritchie explained.

Hogman’s Gameday Superstore said they have experienced the same thing. Anything they can keep on their shelves does not last long and some items are starting to show up as back-ordered.

“Constantly every day bringing in more merchandise because we can’t keep it full right now,” said Director of Retail Operations Kassi Duncan.

She said there was a lot of preseason hype for this team already and with the schedule featuring three old Southwest Conference foes within the first four games it was going to generate a little extra hype.

But since the hogs have WON those games now, it has meant a big boon for their store.

“I mean, of course people were excited about football season and now it’s just a madhouse I mean as weeks have gone by just want to buy more and more,” Duncan said.

Both Duncan and Ritchie are also big fans of the Razorbacks.

Ritchie has been impressed with the way the team has clawed through victories and not letting the moment get to big for them.

“Guts, I mean guys are playing with their heart, guys that actually want to be here, playing for the team. Unbelievable coaching staff that obviously the guys can get behind and the whole state can get behind,” Ritchie said.

Duncan believes if the Hogs can climb the polls as quickly as they have to the #8 slot in the country, than there’s no reason for her to not believe they can pull off the upset this weekend in Athens against Georgia.

“Just what, Three weeks ago we weren’t even ranked and then we go to the top 25, then we’re 16, now we’re in the Top 10. I mean it’s so exciting so we could be number two next week, you just never know,” Duncan said.

Both also saying the nostalgic wins have boosted sales numbers even more.

They are both hoping for a good showing this weekend against Georgia – even if it is a loss.