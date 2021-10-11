Butch jones plan for turning A-State around

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Next in the Little Rock Touchdown Club lineup is Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones.

The Red Wolves are off to a rough (1-5) start with five straight losses after opening the season with a win over Central Arkansas. However, don’t lose faith in A-State because even though it’s a slow start to the Jones Era it’s nothing he hasn’t turned around before.

“I think this is very similar to our first year at Tennessee,” Jones said. We have to make sure our culture and expectations are in place. It’s really hard to stand up here at (1-5), but I do see progress. They’re not measured in wins and losses. But, I see progress.”

Jones is trying to build an SEC program in Jonesboro. His eleven and a half years of southeastern conference experience should help.

“Everyone wants things now,” Jones added. “There isn’t anybody who wants things more than Butch Jones. I’m very impatient. I’m very driven, but I also know we’re building a culture that’s sustainable for many years to come.”

Before coming to the Natural State, Jones was Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s right-hand man. Spending the first two years as an offensive analyst, then next being a special assistant to Saban.

“I’ve been in many closed doors with the greatest of all time. Him and I bouncing ideas of how to build a culture, how to reset a culture, how to build a program. Hiring a staff and interviewing the coaches. All those things that go into it.”

According to Jones, the first step of building the right culture is recruiting the right kids, hiring the right staff and surrounding oneself with the right administration.”

“I don’t know if people truly understand the value and the meaning when I say it. This is the best administration that I’ve ever been a part of,” Jones emphasized. “I know we have a lot of Razorbacks in here. We’ll be your B team until 2025. Alright.”