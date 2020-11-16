Central Advances to Quarterfinals After Unbelievable Ending Against Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In one of the unprecedented endings of 2020, Little Rock Central high school beat Fayetteville 37-35 in the first round of the Arkansas 7A state playoffs.

The game was back and forth until the final play. Fayetteville had a one point lead over the Tigers with under ten seconds left. The play clock just a second quicker than the game clock, it was fourth down and 32 on the Bulldogs’ 11 yard line when the ball was snapped with four seconds left.

Needing to run out the clock, the Bulldogs took a knee with two seconds left. This stopped the clock because it was a turnover on downs. Central got the ball back with no timeouts and kicked a 29 yard field goal to win the game.

The win shocked the Arkansas high school football world. Central came into the postseason with a (2-4) overall record and had plenty of adversity to fight through in 2020. Due to COVID-19 cancellations, there was a 35-day span where the Tigers didn’t play a game and the team was never fully healthy until now.

Central will play Conway in the 7A quarterfinals Friday night at 7:00 p.m.