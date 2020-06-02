Co-Champs are Back in Town

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thin Lizzy said it best back in 1976, ‘the boys are back in town.’ It might not be the exact same 2020 roster but the 6A co-state champion Central Tigers got right back to work Monday for phase one.

The Tigers are officially putting last year in the past, as they weren’t able to compete in the 6A state game in March because of COVID-19. But, June first was a fresh start as Central started practicing at a limited capacity.

There are many guidelines, but it’s not too complicated. Wear a mask when not working out, get your temperature checked, answer screening questions, sanitize everything, and go to work while social distancing.

Fox 16 sports anchor Troy Lynch went out to practice today to see how the Tigers are handling the new normal.