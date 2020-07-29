Coach Bristo is Bringing the Passion to first season as Head Coach of Riverview

32 years down... At least 15 more to go

SEARCY, Ark. — He’s been coaching for 32 years, but Daniel Bristo is entering his first season as the head coach of the Riverview Raiders.

In 2019 he was the assistant head coach to Drake Widener, who left to be an assistant principal at Beebe high school.

In his over three decades of experience coach Bristo brings passion and results. When he was coaching down in Louisiana he won a few state titles, and he hopes to bring those results to the Raiders program.

Coach Bristo spoke with Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch on why he loves the game so much and how he wants his players to play the game of football.