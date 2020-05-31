Coach Eldridge Gets North Little Rock Football Ready for Phase One

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s been two and a half months since COVID-19 canceled sports around the world, but for Arkansas, June 1 marks its return.

It’s a slow return as teams will have to try to maintain social distancing and other guidelines set by local officials.

On May 27, the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) gave its member only schools information on governor Asa Hutchinson’s directive on how to go about voluntary practices.

First year Charging Wildcats football coach J.R. Eldridge has been preparing his facilities to make sure when his team comes to practice that they are being as safe and sanitary as possible.

Tour of the facility

He’s moved equipment in the weight room to make sure lifters are 12 feet apart. There are green florescent tape marks on the floor to make sure the spotters are six feet apart. Anyone who is not working out has to wear a face mask, and if the athletes don’t have one coach Eldridge has extras.

The kids can’t practice without getting there temperature checked. The players will line up six feet apart waiting to get to the thermal scanner. If one’s temperature is above 100.1 degrees then they will be flagged and can’t proceed to the screening questions.

When there is (non-contact) practice on the field they will also be social distancing.

Coach Eldridge gave Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch a tour of his facilities and all the precautions he’s taking to make sure everyone is clean.