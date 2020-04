LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The high school basketball season is officially over. On Monday the Arkansas Athletic Association announced that the remaining state title games are officially canceled.

That means the teams playing in the 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A games are all considered co-champions. This is, to be believed, the first time this has ever happened.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch spoke to some of the coaches about how they feel on sharing the title, and how their players took the news.