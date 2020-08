CONWAY, Ark. — Conway opened up the high school football season with a big comeback win over Fayetteville on Friday night 38-21.

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Wampus Cats rattled off 24 points in the second quarter and 14 more in the third.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with head coach Keith Fimple on how he was able to complete the comeback and how his team handled all the COVID-19 safety precautions.