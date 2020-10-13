Conway’s Crazy Win Over Cabot Gives Wampus Cats Big Boost

CABOT, Ark. — It was a game that had it all, and that Conway head coach Keith Fimple said was well worth the price of admission.

No. 6 Conway beat No. 7 Cabot in week six of the high school football season 52-49 in a thrilling game.

In a game where over 100 combined points were scored only 21 were scored in the first half and it was all by the Wampus Cats. The second half, neither offense could be stopped showing everyone why they are two of the best teams in the natural state.

Conway quarterback Ben Weese was named the Fearless Friday player of the week for his performance. The senior threw for 405 yards, had seven total touchdowns and one interception in the three point win.

He had some help from senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon who caught ten of his passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Another performance that makes coach Fimple believe that he’s potentially the best player in the state.

The win improved Conway’s record to (3-2) on the season, (1-1) in conference play and handed the Panthers their first loss of 2020. Going into the game, Cabot was the third (5-0) team that Conway had on its schedule which can only be called ‘a gauntlet’ in the first five games of the season.

Things don’t get easier for the Wampus Cats as they have to host (4-1) Fort Smith Northside Friday night, but coach Fimple thinks that this win will help going forward.