Coupet Jr.’s Career Weekend Earns Him Sun Belt Honors

If You Want to Hoop It Go To Coupet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Trojans started Sun Belt play this past weekend and swept UT Arlington in the two games they played.

With star point guard Markquis Nowell not playing for an undisclosed reason, someone had to step up, and that someone was senior guard Ben Coupet Jr.

The 6’8″ Chicago Native scored a career high 27 points Friday night, then dumped 26 more on the Mavericks the following night. He made 11 of his 15 three point shot attempts and because of the effort was named Sun Belt Offensive player of the week.

This is the first conference accolade that he has received. Ben and the Trojans will head to Lafayette, Louisiana for the second week of conference play.