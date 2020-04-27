E-Sports in the Newsroom: Nick Destroys Troy in NBA 2K Battle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A few weeks back, former Razorback and current Los Angeles Clipper Patrick Beverley was a part of a NBA 2K tournament with other professional basketball players.

Beverley made it to the semi finals, but lost to the Suns’ DeAndre Ayton.

The Fox 16 sports department adopted the idea and wanted to see who the best NBA 2K player is in the sports department. Wess Moore had better things to do than to play video games, so it was just one game between Troy Lynch and Nick Walters.

Troy was team LeBron and Nick was Team Giannis from this past year’s All-Star game and it was an e-sports battle for the ages.