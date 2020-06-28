Eddie Sutton Documentary Airs Monday on ESPN

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Monday June 19, 2020 the documentary ‘Eddie’ airs on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. CST. The documentary is about the life of legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton.

Sutton coached in the college ranks for 37 years winning national coach of the year four times, winning over 800 career games, and being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. Although it took years for him to finally become a hall of famer, it was announced that he was going to the hall before he passed on May 23, 2020.

He coached the Razorbacks from 1974-1985 and took the Hogs to nine straight NCAA tournaments and a final four appearance in 1978, going (260-75) at Arkansas.

Although his life had many successes there were some struggles that came with the journey. The documentary focuses on his successful basketball career, but also the behind the scenes into his personal life to give you the full picture of who Eddie was.

The documentary began filming in 2018 and wrapped up production in early 2019.