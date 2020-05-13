Even with the New MLB Proposal, the Minor League Season is in Danger

Local Sports

No Fans + No Revenue = Low Chances of Season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday the Major League Baseball owners approved a proposal for an 82 game season with no fans starting in July. They met with the Player’s Union on Tuesday about the proposal.

With some potential good news in the bigs, doesn’t that mean there could be a chance that the minor league season could start? Not necessarily.

Unfortunately, the MLB and MiLB are playing in two different ballparks against COVID-19.

With the expertise of MLB agent Darek Braunecker, sports reporter Troy Lynch tells us why it’ll be tough to have an Arkansas Travelers season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories