Fearless Friday 2020 Best Interception of the Year: Kyle Knox (Bryant)

BRYANT, Ark. — The Fearless Friday 2020 Best Interception of the Year goes to Bryant senior Kyle Knox.

On November 11, 2020 against Conway high school, Kyle picked off the Wampus Cats at the goal-line and ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown.

“I caught it, I didn’t even know I was on the goal-line I thought I was one yard ahead of it,” Kyle said. “When I got to at least the 30 yard line I got tired, and my brother came and got me.”

The pick-six wouldn’t have been complete without a key block from his twin brother Kaleb that was running by his side down the field.

“As we were running side by side with each other, I thought he was going to get tackled,” Kaleb said. “So I had to get that extra little nudge in. I had to in order for him to score the touchdown. That had a great impact on our lives.”

“I would definitely say it was one of the biggest moments we’ve had in our lives since we were little,” Kyle said.

Both Kyle and Kaleb will continue to play football together. On national signing day, the brothers signed to play with the University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff.