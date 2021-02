SEARCY, Ark. — The Fearless Friday Best Play of 2020 goes to sophomore Searcy runningback Dede Johnson.

On October 23, 2020 against Jonesboro high school, Dede took a play that should have been for a loss and broke at least four tackles, including a facemask that spun him all the way around, for a 60+ yard touchdown run.

“I just kept running,” Johnson said while laughing.

Dede’s run was No. 5 in the Final Score ‘High School Football Top Plays’ of the year.