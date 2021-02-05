Fearless Friday 2020 Best Stiff Arm of the Year: Fred O’Donald (North Little Rock)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fearless Friday Best Stiff Arm of 2020 goes to North Little Rock senior runningback Fred O’Donald.

On September 11, 2020 against Fayetteville high school, Fred took a simple run play up the middle and made it one of the most memorable runs of the season. After breaking four tackles, he broke two more with, what can only be described as the nastiest of stiff arms. Then proceeded to run for a touchdown.

“When I get the ball I see endzone, so I just ran over whoever was in the way,” O’Donald said. “My stiff arm is a very special gift that I got so I use it.”

Fred will continue to use his gift for the next four years at Henderson State. Fred’s run was also ranked the No. 3 play on the Final Score ‘High School Football Top Plays’ of the year.