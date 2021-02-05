Fearless Friday 2020 Catch of the Year: Hank Hatfield (Catholic)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fearless Friday 2020 Best catch of the year goes to Catholic wide receiver Hank Hatfield.

On November 6, 2020 against Central high school, Hank made a one-handed touchdown catch over a defender that people didn’t believe their eyes at first.

“I put my hand out there and I caught it,” Hatfield said. “I usually use two hands, I didn’t even know I caught it at first.”

Hank’s catch was also nominated for the Fearless Friday Best Play of the Year and was the No. 1 play in the Final Score ‘High School Football Top Plays’ of the Year.