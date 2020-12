LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This past week the Arkansas football team officially signed another top 30 class in the country. According to 247, the Razorbacks 2021 class is ranked 20th and 8th in the SEC.

On the Final Score, Troy Lynch caught up with four star quarterback commit Lucas Coley (Cornerstone Christian High School) to see why the 2021 class will take the Hogs to new heights.