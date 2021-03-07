FINAL SCORE: Full Interview with New Razorback Football Commits Andrew Chamblee & James Jointer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football class of 2022 just got a whole lot better with two big additions.

On Saturday, four-star and ESPN 300 Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee committed to play for the Razorbacks. The No. 2 recruit in Arkansas chose the Hogs over six other SEC offers and countless others. The 6’6″ 292 pounder is the second offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

Also committing to Arkansas is three-star Parkview runningback James Jointer. Jointer had 29 other offers, but was offered by the Hogs as a ninth grader and decided to stay home.

Troy Lynch caught up with the two new recruits of the Pittcrew to see how it feels to finally call themselves Hogs.