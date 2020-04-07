Fishing for some Social Distancing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With some state parks closing down in attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s hard to find some outdoor activities that you can socially distance yourself.

Luckily there are still fishing stores open so you can either continue or start a new hobby. Ozark Angler is open for business. Through the pandemic, the store did have to shorten its hours and business has been slow, but that has been due to a mixture of rain and people staying in quarantine.

But there are still plenty of options to go fishing and Ozark Angler is here to help people safely enjoy the outdoors by catching some fish.