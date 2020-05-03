Former Arkansas State Star Signs To Play Pro Ball in Canada

Ronheen Bingham is Back and Ready to Show Out in the CFL

JONESBORO, Ark. — For the past year former Arkansas State defensive end Ronheen Bingham has been rehabbing his knee and staying in playing shape.

In the last game of his collegiate career on December 29, 2018, he tore his MCL and ACL during the Arizona bowl in a 16-13 overtime loss to Nevada. But, he still had aspirations to keep playing.

The dream was always to play in the NFL, and with the senior season he was having the dreams were within reach. Bingham had nine sacks (21st in nation), and 18.5 tackles for loss (11th in nation) which earned him Sun Belt defensive player of the year and All-American accolades. Thus got him professional attention.

But, with the injury concern, his name was not called in the 2019 NFL draft. He waited and was ready for the 2020 Pro Day to show off his skill and most of all that his knee was back to 100 percent, but the coronavirus canceled the event.

But, on Friday May 1, Ronheen announced his football career is continuing just not in the United States.

He signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, and couldn’t be more excited to get back on to the field and have another chance to play the game he loves.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with Ronheen to talk about the process of getting signed, how he’s staying in shape, and how he feels about playing pro football in the great white north.