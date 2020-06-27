Former Hog and West Memphis Alum, Sonny Weems, Resumes his Basketball Season in China

GUANGDONG, China — Basketball is coming back to America soon, but it’s already underway in China. The Chinese Basketball Association resumed its season after a six month delay on June 20.

In the first couple games of play former Razorback and West Memphis alum Sonny Weems won player of the week. He led the Guangdong Southern Tigers to back-to-back wins and filled up the stat sheet.

In a 105-82 win over Shanxi, Weems put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Two days later in 35 point win over Shenzhen, Sonny dropped 28 points. His dominance won him CBA player of the week.

Even after the Coronavirus delayed the CBA season for half a year, Sonny and the Southern Tigers came back even more confident than before and is looking for another championship.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with Sonny to see what it’s like to play basketball after the long time away and the changes to the surrounding game.