Former Hog Sonny Weems Wins Second Title and Finals MVP in China

GUANGDONG, China — It’s been a good two years for the West Memphis alum and former Arkansas Razorback basketball player Sonny Weems.

On August 15, 2020 Weems led the Guangdong Southern Tigers to its second straight Chinese Basketball Association championship, tenth in franchise history (more than any other team in the CBA).

In the title game against the Liaoning Flying Leopards Sonny scored 39 points while adding four rebounds and assists. Sonny’s impressive stat line earned him Finals most valuable player, his first since joining the CBA.

After the five month pause to the season because of COVID-19, the Southern Tigers came out on fire winning 19 straight games. Turning that momentum into another championship run. Nothing is set in stone, but the following season might start on October 17th, giving Weems and company only two months of rest until it’s back to work.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with Sonny to see what it was like winning his second straight title, finals MVP, how heavy his trophy is and what’s next for the Arkansas native.