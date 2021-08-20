Former Razorback and NBA champion not happy with NBA 2K22 rating

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) runs down court as he reacts to a foul during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — NBA champion and former Razorback Bobby Portis took to Twitter after the 2K games digital marketing manager revealed his overall stat rating for the popular videogame NBA 2K22.

Ronnie Singh or Ronnie2k on Twitter tweeted that he would tweet NBA player’s ratings if they requested for them to be revealed.

Former Razorback and current Milwaukee Buck replied to his tweet in hopes to see his rating increase after a seemingly successful year averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in the 2020-2021 season and winning an NBA championship.

Each edition of the popular Basketball simulation game NBA 2K rates the current players by giving them an overall rating based on an average of various other statistics including scoring, athleticism, defense and other categories.

Also, y’all gotta get my speed up on the game. I ain’t that slow in real life lol — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) August 20, 2021

Bobby wasn’t too happy with his 79 overall rating with no increase over the last season after being rated a 79 overall in NBA 2k21.

More than 3,900 people voted on a Twitter poll with 69% of people saying that 79 overall was too low for the former Razorback.

Many other players were not happy with their ratings with players like Lebron James and Kevin Durant rated at 96 overall, and Trae Young rated at 89 overall.

Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

Is 79 overall too low for NBA Champ Bobby Portis?