Former Razorback, Quarantined in China, Gives Home Workout Tips

Local Sports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Being quarantined in your home has been the new normal for a little more than a week. People who want to stay active and even athletes are doing their workouts from home.

Former Arkansas forward Sonny Weems, is playing professional basketball overseas and is quarantined in China waiting for his season to resume.

The West Memphis native is doing fine and even started his own youtube series to help people stay active and busy while quarantined.

Our sports reporter Troy Lynch was inspired and did a home workout of his own!

