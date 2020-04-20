Former Razorback Still Running His International Charity Through Tough Time

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 2014, former Arkansas Razorback baseball player Jake Smith started his own non-profit where he would help teach kids how to play baseball.

It’s called ‘1and1 Ministries’ and he started it while he was still in school.

“Kind of around that time I knew that baseball is going away from me pretty soon,” Smith said. “I made plans to go back to Nicaragua that Christmas break. Went to the school, saw these kids had pretty good ability, they just didn’t have the resources to succeed in baseball.”

Four and a half years later, Jake’s charity is now found in four total locations in Nicaragua and Columbia.

“Saw a vision there and I felt like the Lord put it on my heart to do something else for these kids besides sending some baseball supplies down or money,” Smith said.

The charity has shifted to so much more than just coaching baseball. They have an emphasis in preaching the gospel, helping kids start working or getting a higher education, along with what Jake calls ‘baseball infrastructure’.

“Building fields, making sure there are enough balls there, batting cages, dugouts, bats, uniforms,” Smith said. “Our main group of kids that we’ve worked with over the last five years, they started out as 10-12 year olds, they are just starting to get to that age where they can work and do stuff.”

COVID-19 has affected everyone and every organization differently. Luckily 1and1 Ministries is still functioning through all the chaos.

“Columbia is definitely on a national lock-down pretty much,” Smith said. “Nicaragua is still operating pretty much normally. They’re not practicing right now, but because it’s more so their Easter week with their festivities and cultural stuff around that. Ministry-wise it hasn’t affected us too much.”

Through it all, Jake is keeping a positive attitude about whatever obstacle he and his non-profit have to hurdle.

“Whenever God closes one door he opens up another one,” Smith said. “That’s been so true for this ministry over the last five years. There have been times where I thought I was going down a path where we were being led. The next thing you know that door closes but then right there another door opens that’s led to even more success.”

As far as what’s next for Jake and 1and1 Ministries he’s trying to gather donations, gain more volunteers and eventually bring his charity to the Natural State.

“What I’m realizing is that the organization is getting bigger than what I expected,” Jake said. Now I have to get more volunteers involved, because unfortunately I’ve realized that I can’t do it all haha.”

If you would like to donate you can make financial contributions on 1and1minitries.org or if you would like to volunteer yourself or donate equipment to the cause you can contact donations@1and1ministries.org or info@1and1ministries.org.