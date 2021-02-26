FROM BALLER TO AUTHOR: Former Hog Writes Inspirational Children’s Book

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s not everyday when you see a basketball player turn into an author. That’s the story of former Razorback Vincent Hunter Jr., who wrote his own story to inspire children.

“Working in the Little Rock school district for two years I felt like it was a need for our kids to read something that’s about their city, state, and also something that’s motivational and powerful,” Hunter said.

After spending a decade overseas playing professional basketball, Vincent has been back in his home state for a few years and is a teacher and coach at ESTEM Charter school in Little Rock.

His first children’s book is titled, ‘Jr. and His Basketball Dreams’. A story based off of true events from Vincent’s life and is about a young boy who has dreams of playing college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“I know it’s kind of weird, but I like reading children’s books myself,” Hunter said while laughing. “I have a daughter that’s 15 years old and of course reading children’s books to her was something that I always wanted to do and now I have my own.”

Vincent started working on the book during the pandemic. The inspiration behind it was to bring positivity in a time of chaos and confusion.

“I had a lot of time to think about what’s going on in our society and how our kids are so affected by it,” Hunter said. “I wanted to put out something positive to start 2021.”

His book was released on his daughter’s birthday, February 16.

“I’m still on cloud nine, I haven’t come down yet,” Hunter said. “Little Rock and Arkansas have been showing me so much love. They’ve been really pushing and getting behind it.”

The message that Vincent is trying to portray is that if you want something, work hard at it.

“I remember playing in the rain, I remember playing in the snow with my friends,” Vincent added. “Basketball was always a passion of mine and I wanted to put that work into being a famous basketball player and to become a Razorback.”

Vincent doesn’t know how many copies he’s sold in the first 10 days since the release, but to him sales don’t matter.

“It doesn’t matter how many I sell, I’m still excited about this book and that it’s out,” Hunter said. “As long as I can spark one kid, whoever reads this book, that’s all I’m worried about.”

If you would like to buy a copy you can find ‘Jr. and His Basketball Dreams’ on Amazon, Kindle, Apple Books or Barnes & Noble. You can also reach out to him on his Facebook page.