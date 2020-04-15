Future of Travelers’ Season Still Unknown

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s an unfortunate time for baseball fans as no one can take anyone out to a ball game. The coronavirus has delayed the Arkansas Travelers’, and the rest of minor league baseball, season for the foreseeable future.

“Obviously we don’t have the final say on when we start playing baseball,” Travelers’ general manager Paul Allen said. “That’s kind of at the hands of Major League Baseball, local state, and federal health officials. It’s definitely unprecedented times for us.”

Opening day was supposed to be April 9, and minor/major league teams all over the country are waiting to get the green light, if it ever happens.

“It’s just weird not having baseball this time of year,” Allen said. “Especially when the weather has been as good as it has been. It’s baseball time and it’s just weird not having it.”

This would’ve been the start of Paul’s sixteenth season in minor league baseball. The part that Paul misses the most is going to the ballpark everyday and getting into a routine engulfed in baseball.

“This time of year we’re usually working 100 hour work weeks,” Allen said. “You come early to the ballpark and you finish it off with an amazing baseball game it’s a good time for all and you go home and hit the pillow and you’re instantly asleep then you wake up and do it all again.”

But, even with a baseball-sized hole in fans’ heart, Paul knows that this situation is bigger than sports.

“It’s more important for our community, for our fans, players, and staff to be safe and healthy and spend time with their families versus trying to force something,” Allen added. “We’re going to stick it out and hopefully we get baseball going again soon.”