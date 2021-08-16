Golden Lions are reloaded and ready for another SWAC title run four months after 2020 season ends

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Golden Lions only had about four months in between their 2020 and 2021 season, but they’re ready for another SWAC championship run.

Due to COVID-19, the SWAC had their 2020 football season in the Spring of 2021. The Golden Lions went an undefeated 4-0 in the regular season, then falling to Alabama A&M in the championship game 40-33 on May 1.

During the condensed offseason, Pine Bluff only lost three offensive starters and two defensive giving the Golden Lions plenty of confidence heading into a full season.

Some notable matchups going into the season are…

at Central Arkansas (Sept. 18) 6:00 p.m.

at Arkansas (Oct. 23) Time TBA

SWAC title rematch at Alabama A&M (Nov. 20) 1:00 p.m.

The Golden Lions will open up the season at home against Lane Saturday, September 4 at Simmons Bank Field. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.