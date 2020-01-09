How Mike McCarthy Can Unlock Dak Prescott’s Potential

DALLAS — At his introductory press conference, new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stressed that his offensive system would be built around the quarterback position.

And he’s confident in Dak Prescott’s ability to excel in that position.

“I’ve always been impressed with him. I think he has an incredible foundation,” McCarthy said. “We have a great one to work with.”

McCarthy’s coaching roots go back to the Kansas City Chiefs with Joe Montana. He coached Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers over his 13 seasons in Green Bay.

FOX16’s Nick Walters breaks down how McCarthy’s offensive mind can help tap into Dak’s potential.