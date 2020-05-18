Incoming Razorback Soccer Class Includes A Rare Trio of In-State Talent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team has had a very successful run over the last few years under the helm of head coach Colby Hale. In 2019 the Razorbacks finished the season (8-1-1), SEC regular season champs, and conference tournament runner-ups.

The thing is, there’s not a lot of local talent on the roster. 2019 had one Arkansan, and since 2014 there have only been four Arkansas players. Obviously, recruiting out of state has been the norm for coach Hale.

But, the incoming freshmen class is very different. There are three Arkansas products who will be dawning the white and cardinal for the next four years.

Attack Kiley Dulaney, midfielder Mackenzie Frederick, and defenseman Margot Reemtsen all derive from the soccer club Real Arkansas.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch dives into why it’s so hard for local soccer players to play for the Razorbacks and what goes in to becoming a division one soccer player from the natural state.