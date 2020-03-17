Jacksonville, yet Another School Robbed of a State Title Game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 5A is another league where we won’t have a champion in the state of Arkansas.

The two number one seeds, Jacksonville and West Memphis were going to battle for the crown, but the coronavirus canceled sports before that could happen.

The last time the Titans won a state championship was 2013 and will most likely have to wait at least another year for another chance.

The Arkansas Athletic Association implemented a ‘dead period’ starting Tuesday March 17 until March 30, where the AAA will reassess the COVID-19 situation.

“During this time, coaches (licensed teacher coaches and registered volunteers) shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of activity involving student athletes whether it be practice, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition, or travel.” Statement from AAA

Fox 16 went down to Jacksonville to talk to coach Victor Joyner about his pandemic story.