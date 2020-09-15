Jonathan Adams Jr. named Maxwell award Player of the Week

JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was

named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, the Maxwell Football Club announced on

Tuesday.

Adams caught eight passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning

score with 38 seconds remaining, in a 35-31 win at Kansas State. The first two of his three

touchdown catches covered two and five yards, respectively, while his game winner came

from 17 yards. Adams also had a key block in the third quarter that helped Lincoln Pare

break a 58-yard rush.

With Adams’ effort, Arkansas State earned its first victory over a Power 5 conference foe

since defeating Texas A&M 18-14 in College Station in 2008. The win was the second over a

Power 5 foe since moving to FBS status in 1992.

Adams has earned multiple other weekly honors this week including; Sun Belt Conference

Offensive Player of the Week, Pro Football Focus (PFF) College National Team of the Week,

Athlon Sports Offensive Player of the Week and 247Sports National Player of the Week.

A-State returns to action Sept. 19, opening up its home slate against in-state foe Central

Arkansas. Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.