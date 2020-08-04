Jr. Deputy Becomes First Arkansas Little League to Stream Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The future is now! Jr. Deputy Little League became the first little league in Arkansas to live stream its baseball games.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a lot of cautious parents and grandparents about letting kids play sports and themselves going to sporting events with other people.

So the league wanted to make sure that people can still watch the games and support the kids but not have to worry about being exposed to the virus. Thanks to sponsors, the Tommy Best and Ken Best families and an anonymous donor, JDLL was able to install six ‘Your Game Cam Video Systems’ to its fields.

With the video system parents, grandparents, or anyone whose been given permission to watch can log on and watch the games live, on replay, or just the highlights.

There’s also the Game Changer application that can be downloaded by smart phone that will give you up to date lineups and stats while the game is being played. A robotic voice will say who is up, what the count is, when an out occurs, and much more.

With the technology, people have been able to watch JDLL games from anywhere. Fox 16’s Troy Lynch tells us how this new video and app system has changed the baseball experience for little league fans.