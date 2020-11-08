Kanis Park Holds First Ever Pickleball Tournament

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a historic weekend for Kanis park, as it held it’s first pickleball tournament in history. The park has six pickleball courts and was the site of the Pinnacle Pickleball tournament.

The tournament spans three days with about 100 people, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Players come from all over the Natural State and in all shapes, sizes, genders, and ages.

The mixture of tennis, ping pong, and badminton consists of single matches, doubles, and co-ed doubles.

Tournament co-director David Stefan said that pickleball has grown exponentially the last five years in Little Rock and wants to improve the courts at Kanis Park by putting lights up so people can play after the sun goes down.

In order to do that, they have to raise the money. The way they are doing that is by auctioning off a guitar, cowboy hat, and CD’s signed by country music star Justin Moore. Justin is from Arkansas and his father, Grumpy, is a big pickleball player and had his son hook up the tournament with some signed merchandise.

If you would like to participate in the auction you can go to the Central Arkansas Pickleball Facebook page for more information.