Kansas City Chiefs Using Arkansas-Native’s Song for Super Bowl Run

NASHVILLE, TN — Super Bowl LV is right around the corner and Kansas City and Tampa Bay fan base is hyped for the game.

However, country music singer Blane Howard is using his hit new song to pump up Chief’s Kingdom.

The Hot Springs native wrote the song ‘Run It Back‘, which is about the Kansas City Chiefs making another Super Bowl run since they won it a season ago. Howard started writing the song towards the beginning of the 2020 season and released it after the regular season was over.

The song was instantly popular with the Kansas City fan base and eventually spread across the country. The Chiefs then used the song during their first playoff game against the Cleveland Browns and again in their post-game hype video.

‘Run It Back’ now has over a million hits over all platforms and its popularity is spreading across the nation.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch spoke with Blane about the song and how quickly its blowing up.