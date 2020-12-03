Lake Hamilton & Greenwood Rematch Will be One Exciting 6A State Title Matchup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the beginning of the 2020 season no one was sure if there would be high school football playoffs or championship games, but here we are.

One of the most anticipated title games is the rematch between the two best 6A teams. No. 2 Lake Hamilton and No. 1 Greenwood. The two programs only have one combined loss on the year… that came in week 10 when the Bulldogs outlasted the Wolves on the road, 38-28.

It was back-and-forth until a couple of costly Lake Hamilton errors in the final minutes of the game. But, now that they are meeting up again in the biggest game of the season the hype is building.

In Chris Young’s first season as a head coach, he helped Greenwood coast through the regular season. The proceeded to beat every playoff opponent by at least 36 points.

The Wolves had a fierce battle against Sylvan Hills to get to this position. They won 21-20 in overtime as the Bears tried to win it by going for a two-point conversion but failed.

2020 has come with a lot of adversity for head coach Tommy Gilleran as, earlier in the year, he got into a car accident which left him with a metal plate and eight screws in his hip and three months of being in a wheelchair relearning how to walk. But, he hopes to end the year with a state championship trophy for his alma mater.

Lake Hamilton has won two state championships in program history, the last one coming in 2008. Greenwood has won nine, including back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018.