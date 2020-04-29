Little Rock Central Shines Bright for Seniors in Dark Times

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The coronavirus canceled championship games and cut seasons short for high school athletes all over the country. In order to socially distance, classes moved online, which then came the decision to not have a graduation ceremony.

For something so detrimental to happen so suddenly, it hurt the seniors the most. On Monday April 27, Little Rock Central high school gathered in its cars to support their senior athletes and performing arts members to shine hope on the future.

At 8:20 p.m., or 20:20 military time, (representing the year) Central turned on its stadium lights for 20 minutes as countless of cars drove around and through the football field for a special parade congratulating and supporting the class of 2020.

There were cheers, signs, honks, music, and a whole lot of positivity. The Spring student-athletes stood along the sides of the line of cars waving to all the people who came out to show that they care.

The stadium lights were only on for 20 short minutes, but they were used as a symbol for hope. Because even in the darkest of times, there will always be light at the end of the tunnel.