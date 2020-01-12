Little Rock Falters in Second Half, Losing Defensive Battle

LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock held a five point lead at halftime, but South Alabama outlasted the Trojans in a 52-43 defensive slugfest at the Jack Stephens Center Saturday afternoon. The loss drops the Trojans to 5-2 in Sun Belt play and 11-7 overall as Little Rock moves into a three-way tie for first place in the league.



“It’s hard to win any games when you turn the ball over 24 times,” said head coach Darrell Walker. “We had our chances to win, but we didn’t do what we needed to do in the second half. We didn’t have someone step up in key moments, and it cost us tonight.”



Game Notes



• Little Rock shot a season-low 34.0% from the floor (16-of-47) and was 5-of-16 from three point range, all of which came from Marko Lukic. The 24 turnovers by the Trojans was their second most of the season behind the 26 at Memphis.



• Lukic had quite a home debut for the Trojans, finishing with a game-high 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting from three point range. He also added four rebounds for the Trojans who outrebounded South Alabama 34-27.



• Ruot Monyyong finished with his sixth-straight double-double, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting with a pair of assists.



• Jaizec Lottie had another productive outing in his second start of the season, finishing with eight points and a pair of rebounds with a game-high six assists.



• The rest of the Trojan roster managed just eight points combined as the 43 points is a season low, 10 points less than the previous low of 53 at North Texas.



• South Alabama shot 42.2% from the floor and made just one three pointer, but dominated Little Rock 32-18 in the paint, a statistic that has predominantly favored the Trojans this season.



• Markquis Nowell missed his second-straight game battling an injury.