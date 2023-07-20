The Little Rock Rangers are a day away from perhaps the club’s biggest game-day in its 7-year history.

The team is set to host the USL2’s Southern Conference Quarterfinals at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, the Rangers playing their first-ever playoff game.

The Rangers kick off against AHFC Royals at 7:30 p.m.

Little Rock sits at 8-2-2 after the regular season, good for 2nd-place standing in their division behind Texas United.

Hear from head coach Adriano Versari, striker Ethan Blake, and defender Ethan Garvey on what it means to bring pro soccer playoffs to Little Rock, the team’s nerves beforehand, and what has allowed for the squad’s success.